EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 563.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.