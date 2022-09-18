TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

