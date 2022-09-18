EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 334.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.84 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

