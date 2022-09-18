EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $553.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $533.77 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.