EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

