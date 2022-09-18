EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE IVT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 38.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.24%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
