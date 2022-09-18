EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 665,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

