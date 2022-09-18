Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 900 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 230.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 430.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 434,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 308,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 141,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

