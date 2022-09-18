Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $72.73 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

