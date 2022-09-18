Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $79.23 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $79,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

DLR opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

