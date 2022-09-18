Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.41. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.45 million for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

See Also

