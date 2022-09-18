Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,989,085.52 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

