Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 37,594 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

