Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 37,594 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.