Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam Sells 26,806 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

