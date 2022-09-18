KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $81,075,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

