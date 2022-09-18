Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,002,102.38 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,577,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,820,634.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loews alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

Loews Stock Down 2.6 %

L opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.