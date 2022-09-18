Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $7,487,848.96 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

