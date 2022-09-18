Peter A. Thompson Acquires 484,496 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

