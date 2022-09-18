Peter A. Thompson Acquires 484,496 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of EWTX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.