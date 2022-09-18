Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,952,329.16 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44.
CNA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CNA opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.
CNA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
