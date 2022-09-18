Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,952,329.16 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44.

Shares of CNA opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

