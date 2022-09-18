Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advaxis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $44.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advaxis in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

