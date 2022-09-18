Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34.

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.80.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

