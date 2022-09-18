Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Drops By 29.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.9 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
