Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Drops By 29.8%

Sep 18th, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.9 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

