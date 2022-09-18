Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Expands By 35.6%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFMF. TD Securities lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

AGF Management stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.58.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

