BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Insider Sells A$2,632,320.00 in Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Rating) insider Mark Vassella sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.45 ($11.50), for a total value of A$2,632,320.00 ($1,840,783.22).

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.