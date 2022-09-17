Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

