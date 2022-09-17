Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Down 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

