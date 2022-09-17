Apella Capital LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

