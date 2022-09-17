Apella Capital LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %
CVS Health stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
