Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,834 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.