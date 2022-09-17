Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 330.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

