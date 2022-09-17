Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

