Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

