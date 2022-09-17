Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 51,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 219,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 302,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

