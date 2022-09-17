Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.