QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

