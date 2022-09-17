Apella Capital LLC Purchases 328 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.