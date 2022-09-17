Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

