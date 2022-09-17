Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.27.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
