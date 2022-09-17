Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

