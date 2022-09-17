Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

