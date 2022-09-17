Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

