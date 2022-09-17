Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 6,451 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

