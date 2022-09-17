Bank of New Hampshire Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

