Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 335,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 78,313 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

