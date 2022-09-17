The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

