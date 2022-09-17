Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 288 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $194.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

