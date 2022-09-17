Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

