Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.20 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

