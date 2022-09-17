AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

