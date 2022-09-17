Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

